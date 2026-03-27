Sherrone Moore Body Cam Shows Ex-Michigan Coach Crying During Arrest

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TMZ Sports has obtained the body cam footage from Sherrone Moore's arrest ... showing the former Michigan football coach bawling as he's placed in cuffs and put in the back of a cop car.

In the footage from the December 10 arrest in Michigan, Moore -- wearing Wolverines gear -- was sitting in a black SUV in a church parking lot when cops approached the vehicle and told him to stay put with his hands out the window.

When Moore was instructed to get out, he was visibly crying ... claiming he can't get handcuffed due to a bad shoulder.

As he sat in the back of a police cruiser, he told a cop he had just gotten canned ... and when the officer shared his condolences, the coach said, "That's part of life, I guess. They wanted to fire me anyways."

When the officer asked how he's feeling, Moore said something about a therapist ... but it's hard to make it out exactly. The cop insisted they were trying to help.

"I don't wanna hurt myself, man," Moore said. "I got a beautiful family, kids."

The responding officers searched Moore's person, and when asked if there was anything in his car they should know about ... he stated a pair of scissors were inside.

As we previously reported, Moore was fired from his job at U of M due to an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

He is accused of going to Paige Shiver's residence and confronting her over the development ... and officials say he threatened to harm himself after he grabbed butter knives and a pair of scissors.

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His wife, Kelli, had called cops ... claiming he threatened to take his own life.

Moore was initially hit with three charges -- felony home invasion and stalking, and breaking and entering, both misdemeanors.

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He ultimately reached a deal ... pleading no contest to two misdemeanors -- malicious use of an electronic communication device in the context of a domestic relationship and trespassing -- in court earlier this month.

His sentencing is slated for April 14.

As for Shiver -- she is no longer at Michigan ... and her attorney told us a lawsuit against the school and the coach is not off the table.