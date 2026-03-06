Sherrone Moore, Wife Arrive Hand-in-Hand To Court For Evidentiary Hearing

Former Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore was back in court on Friday for an evidentiary hearing tied to his December 2025 arrest ... and his wife, Kelli, was right by his side, hand-in-hand.

Moore and Kelli -- who haven't been seen together in court since his initial court appearance -- were caught on camera entering the Michigan courthouse to review evidence in the case against him.

Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore walks hand-in-hand with his wife as he arrives in an Ann Arbor court for his latest hearing. More on what to expect during the hearing here: https://t.co/hiIZJJXKAq pic.twitter.com/UiAoRiKj74 @Dave_Boucher1

His attorney, Ellen Michaels, is trying to quash certain charges from his December 2025 arrest, arguing that the arrest warrant relied on inaccurate and deceptive statements.

Moore was arrested and charged with home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering after he allegedly broke into his former staffer Paige Shiver's home hours after he was fired from the Michigan Wolverines over an inappropriate relationship with her.

Play video content Ann Arbor Police

Kelli called 911 after U-M terminated Moore, telling police that "He just called me saying he got fired from his job, and he's in crisis. I told him that I love him and that I need him to come home, but I don't know where he is. He said he was on a highway."