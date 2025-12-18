Ex-Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore's Mugshot Released

Sherrone Moore's actual mugshot, a week after a fake photo circulated around social media, has finally been released by authorities ... showing the former head coach at Michigan in a seemingly emotionless state.

The photo, snapped by the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office after he was arrested on home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering charges, shows Moore, rockin' a black shirt, looking tired and detached.

The 39-year-old coach was taken into custody last Wednesday.

He went before a judge for the first time on Friday, where officials claimed he was involved in a relationship with a UM staffer for years, which turned ugly when the woman ended things, and Moore lost his job.

Play video content Fox 2 Detroit

Moore, according to prosecutors, allegedly flew off the handle, driving to the woman's home where they say he "barged his way" inside.

Officials say Moore made a beeline for the kitchen, where he grabbed several butter knives and a pair of scissors, saying, "I am going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life" in addition to other threatening and intimidating statements.

The woman called police when Moore finally left ... and law enforcement later tracked him down and arrested him in a nearby town.

The 39-year-old was released on $25K bond, but with a slew of conditions attached.

Moore must wear a GPS monitor, receive mental health treatment, and he's forbidden from communicating with the alleged victim.

Play video content broadcastify.com

Moore has yet to comment on the incident, though his attorney, Joe Simon, briefly spoke, only saying he hadn't seen all the relative documents pertaining to the case.

"It would be irresponsible to comment," he said at the time.