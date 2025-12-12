Sherrone Moore Charged W/ Home Invasion, Stalking, Breaking & Entering

Play video content Fox 2 Detroit

Sherrone Moore has just been hit with three charges for his post-firing incident on Wednesday -- home invasion, stalking and breaking and entering.

The former Michigan coach appeared in court for his arraignment via Zoom ... wearing an all-white outfit.

The home invasion charge is a third degree felony ... and carries up to five years in prison and a $2,000 penalty.

The stalking -- domestic relationship charge is a misdemeanor that is punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The breaking and entering -- illegal entry (without owner's permission) charge comes with up to 90 days in jail and a $500 penalty.

Prosecutors asked for a $25,000 bond and several conditions for Moore ... including a mental health evaluation, no contact with the alleged victim, surrendering his passport and GPS monitoring.

Officials say Moore had an intimate relationship with the alleged victim for a number of years ... and the woman broke up with him on Monday.

Play video content Fox 2 Detroit

After the split, they say Moore sent a number of texts and phone calls to her phone for the next few days ... before she ultimately presented herself to Michigan as part of its investigation into a potential relationship between the two.

Officials say after Moore was terminated, he "barged his way" into the woman's apartment, went to a kitchen drawer, grabbed several butter knives and a pair of scissors and said, "I am going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life" and other threatening and intimidating statements.

The alleged victim then called her attorney and said she would alert police ... and Moore left the residence.

Officials noted Moore did not directly threaten the alleged victim, but claimed the "totality" of his behavior was "highly threatening" -- saying "she was terrorized." That being said, they consider Moore to be a risk to public safety and the alleged victim.

Moore's attorney, Joe Simon, denied his client is a threat to the public or the alleged victim ... but agreed to the GPS tether. The attorney also stated he is not a threat to public safety and has no prior criminal history. Simon claimed he is not a flight risk ... and already underwent two mental evaluations.

Play video content broadcastify.com

Moore was instructed not to use alcohol, marijuana or other non-prescription drugs, possess or purchase any weapons, engage in criminal conduct or leave the state of Michigan without court permission.

Moore was ordered to a GPS tether and continued mental health treatment as a condition of his bond.

The judge stated Moore may not contact the alleged victim -- whose name will not be included in the record -- at any time ... nor may he respond if she reaches out to him.

Play video content TMZ.com

Moore hardly spoke during his appearance ... outside of stating his name and agreeing to the terms of his release.

His bond was set at $25k cash surety.

Play video content Fox 2 Detroit

As we previously reported, the second-year coach was fired by the Wolverines for having an inappropriate relationship with a fellow staffer.

Police say after he was taken into custody, he was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation before being booked in Washtenaw County Jail.