Univ. of Michigan Prez Calls Out Sherrone Moore for Alleged Relationship With Staffer

University of Michigan President Domenico Grasso is calling out former football coach Sherrone Moore ... referring to his alleged relationship with a staff member as a "painful" breach of trust.

People reports Grasso wrote a statement to the school's staff and students on Thursday, in which he claimed Moore violated "University policy by engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

The statement continued ... "There is absolutely no tolerance for this conduct at the University of Michigan. This breach of trust by Coach Moore is painful for many in our community, first and foremost, the individuals directly involved in this situation.”

Moore was fired Wednesday for the alleged relationship.

As we reported ... Moore, 39, was detained by the City of Saline Police Department and subsequently turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department after he allegedly attacked a woman he's accused of stalking for months.

Dispatch audio stemming from the events claimed Moore's wife said he had a knife and was suicidal -- possibly from losing his job.