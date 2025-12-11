Sherrone Moore Dispatch Audio, Woman Claims Coach Attacked Her, Stalked Her For Months

Play video content

TMZ Sports has obtained dispatch audio stemming from the alleged Sherrone Moore assault ... with a woman claiming he attacked her at her home on Wednesday after stalking her for months.

The audio states a call was made from a Michigan football employee's address in Ann Arbor, Michigan around 4 PM.

The employee -- who has worked for the Wolverines for years -- was the executive assistant to the head coach, the position Moore held until he was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with a fellow staffer.

It is unclear if the employee was the woman allegedly attacked ... or if the incident just so happened to take place at her home.

The employee's name started to trend shortly after the news broke of Moore's termination ... with several unverified reports stating she was involved in the scandal.

The employee has since deleted several social media accounts.