Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Michigan Fires Head Coach Sherrone Moore For 'Inappropriate Relationship' W/ Staffer

Sherrone Moore Fired From Michigan ... For Alleged Relationship W/ Staffer

By TMZ Staff
Published
sherrone moore getty
Getty

Sherrone Moore is out of the job at Michigan ... after the university announced he was fired for having an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

The school confirmed the firing to TMZ Sports on Wednesday ...  stating an investigation found "credible evidence" that Moore broke the rules with a fellow employee.

sherrone moore sidelines getty
Getty

"U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately," the school said.

"This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior."

Biff Poggi will take over as the interim coach.

sherrone moore sidelines getty 2
Getty

The sudden split was a shock at first, as Moore led the Wolverines to a 9-3 season. The record didn't get them into the 12-team College Football Playoff, but they will face Texas in the Citrus Bowl in a few weeks.

Moore landed the HC job after being promoted to replace Jim Harbaugh, who left in January 2024 to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.

Moore had an overall HC record of 16-8.

Related articles