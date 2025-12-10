Michigan Fires Head Coach Sherrone Moore For 'Inappropriate Relationship' W/ Staffer

Sherrone Moore is out of the job at Michigan ... after the university announced he was fired for having an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

The school confirmed the firing to TMZ Sports on Wednesday ... stating an investigation found "credible evidence" that Moore broke the rules with a fellow employee.

"U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately," the school said.

"This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior."

Biff Poggi will take over as the interim coach.

The sudden split was a shock at first, as Moore led the Wolverines to a 9-3 season. The record didn't get them into the 12-team College Football Playoff, but they will face Texas in the Citrus Bowl in a few weeks.

Moore landed the HC job after being promoted to replace Jim Harbaugh, who left in January 2024 to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.