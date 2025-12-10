Michigan Fires Head Coach Sherrone Moore For 'Inappropriate Relationship' W/ Staffer
Sherrone Moore is out of the job at Michigan ... after the university announced he was fired for having an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member."
The school confirmed the firing to TMZ Sports on Wednesday ... stating an investigation found "credible evidence" that Moore broke the rules with a fellow employee.
"U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately," the school said.
"This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior."
Biff Poggi will take over as the interim coach.
The sudden split was a shock at first, as Moore led the Wolverines to a 9-3 season. The record didn't get them into the 12-team College Football Playoff, but they will face Texas in the Citrus Bowl in a few weeks.
Moore landed the HC job after being promoted to replace Jim Harbaugh, who left in January 2024 to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.
Moore had an overall HC record of 16-8.