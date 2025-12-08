Ex-Memphis FB Player Shot and Killed By Police After Officials Say He Pulled Gun

Former Memphis Tigers football player La'Andre Thomas died in an officer-involved shooting in Georgia last week after allegedly pulling a gun on cops ... an incident that is under investigation. He was 27.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the Sandy Springs Police Department was dispatched to the Dunwoody Place area around 10:30 AM on December 4th ... after a 911 caller claimed a man was assaulting her while she was walking her dog.

The GBI says Sandy Springs officers identified the man as Thomas after reviewing surveillance and located the 27-year-old at a bus stop near the 8000 block of Dunwoody Place.

Officials say Thomas approached the officers and started talking before he allegedly reached for his belt to retrieve a weapon.

"During the conversation, Thomas pulled a handgun from his waistband," the GBI said, "One officer then shot Thomas, injuring him."

Thomas was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead. The GBI said it is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Thomas was a high school football standout in Mississippi and was rated among the top 40 players in the state by ESPN. The then dual-threat quarterback led Wingfield High School to the MHSAA 5A state playoffs and collected multiple honors, including a spot on the MHSAA 5A All-State First Team.

Thomas received several college offers ... including Memphis, which he committed to in 2017 as a defensive player.

He recorded 80 total tackles, two interceptions-- including a pick-six -- along with one sack and a forced fumble.

Several fans and friends of Thomas shared their condolences on social media ... including his former mentor, Mario Winston, who posted an emotional message on Instagram.