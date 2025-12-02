Texas Student Found Dead After A&M Football Game, Mom Suspects Foul Play

Brianna Aguilera -- a 19-year-old student at Texas A&M University -- was found dead near campus hours after a college football game ... and now her mother is searching for answers.

According to San Antonio's KSAT-TV, Brianna was at Texas A&M's football game against the University of Texas in Austin Friday night ... hours later, a bystander found her body outside a campus apartment complex.

Brianna's mother, Stephanie Rodriguez, told KSAT she's not satisfied with answers she's gotten from the Austin Police Department. She said her daughter stopped answering her phone after the game, though she could see it pinging in Austin. Brianna was found about 1 AM Saturday ... Rodriguez was informed by police at 4 PM her daughter's body was in the morgue.

Investigators believe Brianna killed herself by jumping from the 17th floor of an apartment building ... but her mother insists Brianna was not suicidal, and was looking forward to becoming a lawyer.

Rodriguez said she thinks at least one of the 15 people reportedly in the apartment around the time of her daughter's death must have some knowledge about what went down.

Rodriguez told KSAT ... “There was a fight that happened between my daughter and another girl, and they were all staying in the same apartment that I have actual text messages of, and the detective just disregarded them.”

A school spokesperson told KSAT the university “does not have a statement to share at this time.” The cause of death will ultimately be determined by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office ... her death is currently not considered a homicide.