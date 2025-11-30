Mass Shooting at Child’s Birthday Party Kills 4, Injures 10

A mass shooting in California has left four people dead and 10 others injured at a child's birthday party.

The bullets started flying Saturday night at a banquet hall in Stockton where the family celebration was underway, according to police.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the scene after receiving a report of a shooting around 6 PM.

When deputies arrived at the banquet hall, they found 4 people dead from gunfire and 10 others alive with bullet wounds, cops said. The surviving victims were rushed to local hospitals, but their conditions were unknown at this time.

Heather Bren, a rep for the Sheriff's Office, said the mass shooting appears to be targeted, as detectives continue to investigate what led up to the bloodshed.

The Vice Mayor of Stockton, Jason Lee, posted a message on Facebook, saying a child's "birthday party should never be a place where families fear for their lives."

Lee also said he was devastated by the news, because he's from Stockton, and will be pushing hard for answers from public safety officials.