Slain National Guard Member Honored at Emotional Vigil, on Video

Play video content Fox News

Sarah Beckstrom -- the National Guard member who was killed in Wednesday's tragic shooting -- was honored with a candlelight vigil, which left attendees in tears.

Members of the community and friends of Beckstrom gathered Friday in West Virginia, where Beckstrom was from ... singing songs and saying prayers at the event.

Photos of Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe -- the other National Guard member injured in the shooting -- adorned the stage at the event.

One of Beckstrom's classmates -- a woman named Anna Fletcher -- became visibly emotional at the event ... breaking down in tears while her friends provided comfort.

As you know ... Beckstrom and Wolfe were allegedly shot in Washington, D.C. by Rahmanullah Lakanwal -- an Afghan national with ties to the CIA.

Lakanwal was shot and taken into custody by another member of the National Guard. He's still in the hospital -- and multiple reports say he's expected to survive. Wolfe is reportedly "hanging on" ... this as he remains in critical condition.

WATCH: WSJ releases witness footage of Wednesday's attack on National Guard members near White House in Washington, D.C..



Footage shows a man, identified as Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, holding a revolver and a National Guard member returning fire.



Two National Guard… pic.twitter.com/rdZDorJvos — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 27, 2025 @AZ_Intel_

Harrowing video obtained by the Wall Street Journal captured the tragic shooting ... showing the National Guard returning fire moments after the ambush.

Beckstrom was 20.