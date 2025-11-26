Suspect In National Guard Shooting Identified, Watch Him Be Taken Into Custody

Watch Him Get Taken Into Custody

The suspected gunman who allegedly shot two National Guard members has been identified as a man from Afghanistan ... and there's video of his arrest.

Footage going viral on social media appears to show the alleged gunman being taken into custody on a D.C. street ... and it looks like the two National Guard members who were shot are on the ground nearby.

Video captures the moments immediately after the National Guard shooting in DC, including the alleged suspect being apprehended. pic.twitter.com/Hsj5aCDUfd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 26, 2025 @Breaking911

There are multiple reports citing unnamed sources that the suspected shooter is 29-year-old Afghan named Rahmanullah Lakanwal.

The National Guards members are said to be in critical condition. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.