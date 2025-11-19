Florida Man Charged With Killing Woman Who Paid Him for Her Own Murder, Police Say

A Florida man has been arrested in the murder of a missing British woman who police now say traveled to the U.S. with the intent to pay the man to kill her.

Sonia Exelby's body was found in a shallow grave in Marion County, Florida last month … and now police have arrested a Florida man on kidnapping and murder charges.

According to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrest affidavit obtained by TMZ, Exelby arrived at Florida's Gainesville Regional Airport on October 10, where she was picked up by Dwain Hall, police believe.

Exelby met Hall on a fetish site before her trip to the United States. Police believe Exelby was suicidal, and planned to travel to the United States to meet people willing to kill her in a violent manner.

Exelby transferred $1,200 to Hall, according to records cited by police.

The affidavit alleges Hall and Exelby traveled to an Airbnb Exelby had reserved in Reddick, Florida. Investigators say Exelby sent Discord messages on October 11 to a friend describing being in the middle of nowhere … writing "He made it clear there was no way out unless I shoot him" … and "I thought he'd do it quick and not give my mind to stew and realise this is the last thing I'll ever day [sic] to anyone."

Hall claimed he and Exelby had sex and admitted to recording video of Exelby, which he later tried to delete -- before it was located by authorities. The video allegedly shows him verbally berating a visibly battered Exelby. In the video, she says she is not being forced and has consented to being stabbed in the future.

On October 15, law enforcement personnel searched the Airbnb and found receipts showing Hall had gone to a Gainesville Walmart and bought paracord, gun cleaner, 50 feet of rope, luminol, and a shovel. Store video confirmed Hall made the purchases.

Authorities found Exelby's body buried in a wooded area in the county in the northern part of the state on October 17. Her cause of death was determined to be four sharp force injuries likely caused by a knife.