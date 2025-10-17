Arizona Executes Murderer Richard Djerf by Lethal Injection

Authorities in Arizona have executed Richard Djerf, who was convicted of the 1993 murders of four people in Phoenix.

Djerf died at the age of 55 after receiving a pentobarbital injection at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence on Friday, according to NBC News.

Here's what went down ... prosecutors alleged Djerf had blamed Albert Luna Jr. for stealing electronics equipment from his apartment.

Djerf reportedly became fixated on getting back at Luna, and he showed up at the Luna family home several months afterwards, posing as a flower deliveryman.

Djerf is convicted of murdering Albert Luna Sr. and his wife Patricia, as well as their children Rochelle and Damien. And he sexually assaulted Luna's wife during the incident.

Djerf later pleaded guilty to murdering the Lunas in 1995, and he was sentenced to death the following year. He didn't seek clemency in his case.