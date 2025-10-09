Robert Roberson's Execution Blocked by Texas High Court

Robert Roberson just scored a major victory -- because his planned execution was just blocked by the highest criminal court in Texas.

Roberson was facing execution on October 16 after being convicted of capital murder in 2002 for the death of his 2-year-old daughter, Nikki, according to NBC News.

The case became notable because Nikki's death was partially attributed to "Shaken Baby Syndrome." Prosecutors believed Roberson had violently shaken his child to the point of causing severe injuries prior to her death.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted an emergency motion for a stay of execution on Thursday. Roberson's original sentence was challenged under the state's 2013 "junk science" law, "which provides for a second look when the science driving a conviction has since been debunked," according to The Texas Tribune.

His legal team had filed several appeals on his behalf, arguing the medical and scientific methods used to convict him in the past have been mostly discredited. Experts have determined the toddler died of natural and accidental causes, according to the Tribune.

Roberson would have been the first man to be executed in Texas for a case involving Shaken Baby Syndrome.

Roberson was supposed to be executed last year ... his execution was stopped just hours before it was set to take place.

The detective who arrested Roberson in 2002 has since claimed he believes Roberson is innocent, and has said he was unaware of Nikki's underlying health issues ... which apparently contributed to her death.