FBI Insists Donald Trump's Would-Be Assassin Acted Alone

Donald Trump assassination conspiracy theorists may not believe it, but Thomas Matthew Crooks worked alone when he tried to kill the prez -- this according to the FBI.

Fox News conducted an interview with FBI Director Kash Patel, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, and an unnamed senior involved in the Butler shooting investigation ... and the three told the outlet the assassination wasn't part of a great cover-up.

Bognino told Fox, "We have reviewed this case over and over -- looked into every nugget. We have spoken to the families, the president -- there is no cover-up here. There is no motive for it, there is no reason for it."

Director Patel said President Trump has been thoroughly briefed on the investigation as well ... and he is "satisfied with the results and where we left it."

Patel and Bongino also dove into the details of the investigation ... which accessed "foreign" email accounts from Germany and Belgium days after the account to see if he had any connection with bad actors overseas.

The anonymous official told Fox there is no foreign connection to the case ... and there was "no individual that is outside U.S. borders or inside U.S. borders that had any role in directing him, inspiring him, or assisting him in any way."

The FBI conducted more than 1,000 interviews, looked into 2,000 public tips, executed 10 search warrants and issued 100 subpoenas, according to the officials. And, they say 485 FBI employees worked on the case in total.

As you know ... Crooks was shot to death by snipers shortly after firing multiple shots at a Trump rally in July 2024 -- months before DJT was elected as president for the second time. He clipped the president in the ear with a bullet and shot three others, including 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, who died.

The shooting has become a conservative talking point over the past year ... with many commentators -- and even Trump's son Eric -- popping off about how the American public seemingly knows nothing about Crooks or his motivations.