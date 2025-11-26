Singer DELAROSA Shooting, 3 Men Charged With Murder in L.A.

That was fast ... prosecutors in Los Angeles County say they've charged three men with murder in the fatal shooting of Maria De La Rosa, a singer who went by the stage name DELAROSA.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman says the alleged killers in the "ambush-style attack" are 27-year-old Francisco Otilio Gaytan, 27-year-old Benny LiconGomez, and 21-year-old Eduardo Lopez ... prosecutors say they are all from Northridge, where the shooting occurred early Saturday morning ... and each has been charged with one felony count of murder and two felony counts of attempted second-degree robbery.

Hochman says the men allegedly approached a parked car shortly before 1:25 AM on Nov. 22 on Bryant Street in Northridge ... they demanded money and then opened fire, killing DELAROSA. She was in the car with two friends, who were not harmed.

L.A. County's top prosecutor says Gaytan and LiconGomez have been arrested, and there's an arrest warrant out for Lopez.

We broke the story ... dispatch audio indicated DELAROSA was shot in the abdomen.

Hochman says ... "This was a ruthless and targeted attack that stole the life of a young woman and artist and inflicted profound lifelong trauma on her family and the two survivors."

The D.A. says Gaytan's bail has been set at $2.18 million ... and LiconGomez's bail is set at $2.28 million. Whenever Lopez is arrested, Hochman says his bail will be $2.205 million.