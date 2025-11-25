Singer DELAROSA's Horrifying Aftermath of Fatal Shooting Captured on Dispatch Audio

Play video content Broadcastify.com

Maria De La Rosa, a singer who went by the name DELAROSA, was fatally shot inside a parked car in Los Angeles ... and it sounds like the bullets pierced her abdomen.

TMZ obtained dispatch audio from early Saturday morning's fatal shooting in the San Fernando Valley ... and you hear the dispatcher say the victim is a Hispanic female in her 20s with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The dispatcher says the victim is in critical condition in the emergency room at Northridge Hospital Medical Center ... and there are friends standing by waiting for updates in the family room.

Cops say witnesses claim they saw two male suspects approach a parked car on Bryant Street in Northridge and open fire. The suspects remain at large ... in the dispatch audio, they are described as 2 male Hispanics, 15-20 years old, wearing gray hoodies. The dispatcher also says police found some 9mm bullets on the ground near where the car was parked.

Maria's family tells TMZ ... Maria was in the car with two friends, a male and a female, when two males approached and started shooting at the car from the driver's side.

We're told Maria was sitting in the passenger seat when she was shot ... and the other two people in the car were NOT struck by bullets.

Maria's family says they have no idea who the suspects could be, but they are confident LAPD will track them down because they've been told there is lots of video footage, including Ring cameras.