Man Charged With Murder In John Beam's Death, Allegedly Confessed

A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of "Last Chance U" star John Beam ... officials announced Monday.

According to court docs, Cedric Irving Jr. admitted to shooting Beam at Laney College in Oakland on Thursday ... and had the handgun used in the disgusting act in his possession at the time of his arrest at the San Leandro BART station at 3 AM the next morning.

Beam was shot in the head and rushed to a nearby hospital ... but tragically, he died from the injuries he sustained.

At a press conference, Alameda County DA Ursula Jones Dickson said Irving is facing 50 years to life if convicted.

Jones Dickson added Irving -- who is being held without bail -- did not have a criminal record.

It's unclear if there is a connection to Irving and Beam ... but officials said last week the alleged shooter went to the Laney campus for a "specific reason" and the attack was "very targeted."

Beam was a staple in the Bay Area ... and dedicated his life to helping the youth through sports.