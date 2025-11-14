'Last Chance U' Star John Beam Dead At 66 After Being Shot On Campus

"Last Chance U" star John Beam -- a longtime football coach who dedicated his life to helping the youth through sports -- has passed away at 66 years old after being shot on campus, Oakland P.D. confirmed on Friday.

As we previously reported, gunfire broke out on the Laney College campus on Thursday -- details surrounding the shooting were not revealed at the time ... but local outlets confirmed Beam was struck and taken to a nearby hospital.

In a press conference, Oakland PD stated Beam died Friday morning due to the injuries he suffered ... and stated it was "a very targeted situation."

"In this case, I can just tell you, the individual that was arrested went specifically to the campus for a specific reason."

A suspect was arrested Friday morning in a city outside of Oakland.

The family released a statement on Beam's death ... saying, "We are devastated that John Beam, our loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, coach, mentor, and friend, has passed."

"Our hearts are full from the outpouring of love and support for all those who cared about him. We are deeply grateful for your continued prayers, well wishes, and thoughts."

Beam retired from coaching after four decades last season ... but remained the athletic director at Laney until his death.

Beam joined the program back in 2004 as an assistant ... and took over as head coach in 2012.

Over the course of his coaching career, he led twenty athletes who went on to play in the NFL.

While he was already a staple in the area, Beam grew in popularity when he was on season five of the hit Netflix show documenting the Eagles' season.