College Soccer Star Chase Stegall Died Of 'Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy'

Former college soccer star Chase Stegall's cause of death has been revealed ... officials say he passed away due to Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy.

The Cook County Medical Examiner announced the ruling this week ... classifying the manner of death as "natural."

Stegall -- a DePaul University footballer who was the son of former NFL wide receiver Milton Stegall -- died unexpectedly in his dorm room back in early June.

DePaul president Rob Manuel mourned the passing in a school-wide email at the time ... noting Chase was "known for his warmth, strength of character, and vibrant presence."

Head men's soccer coach Mark Plotkin also called Chase a "dedicated teammate and kind-hearted friend" after the news broke.

Chase -- a sophomore midfielder -- played in 16 of the DePaul men's soccer team's 17 games in his last season.

Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy, according to the CDC, is rare -- but is "a major concern" for those dealing with epilepsy.