College Soccer star Chase Stegall, Son of NFL Receiver Milton Stegall, Dies

Chase Stegall -- the son of former NFL wide receiver Milton Stegall and a rising collegiate soccer -- star has died.

Chase unexpectedly died inside his dormitory at Chicago's DePaul University Monday morning, according to the school's newspaper, The DePaulia.

DePaul President Rob Manuel reportedly announced the tragedy in a university-wide email, describing him as someone "known for his warmth, strength of character, and vibrant presence."

Vice President and Director of Athletics DeWayne Peevy and Head Men's Soccer Coach Mark Plotkin also released a statement, in which they said they are "heartbroken" by the sudden loss and praised Chase as a "dedicated teammate and kind-hearted friend."

They added ... "His loss will be deeply felt across our entire Athletics and university family and his memory will forever be a part of DePaul University."

A cause of death has not been revealed. DePaul said a memorial service will be held, though details are pending.

Chase was a sophomore midfielder who played in 16 of DePaul’s 17 games in his final soccer season with them.

He is survived by his parents, Milton and Darlene Stegall, and his brother Collin.

TMZ reached out to his family for comment ... so far, no word back.

Chase was 20 years old when he died.