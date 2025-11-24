Singer DELAROSA Shot Dead in Parked Car in L.A., Suspects at Large

A young woman who was shot dead in Northridge, Los Angeles has been identified as Maria De La Rosa, a singer who went by the name DELAROSA.

The 22-year-old Latin artist was struck by gunfire in what was described as an "ambush-style" killing and died later at the hospital, according to KTLA-TV.

LAPD officials told the outlet Monday ... witnesses saw two males run up to a parked vehicle and fired multiple rounds, hitting three people sitting in the car.

De La Rosa was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Two other victims in the car were listed in critical condition this weekend.

DELAROSA was known for her song "No Me Llames," just released in August.