Donald Trump Confirms One National Guard Member Is Dead After D.C. Shooting

By TMZ Staff
Published
Rahmanullah-Lakanwal-reuters-1
Reuters

Tragic news out of D.C. -- one of the two National Guard members shot by Rahmanullah Lakanwal near the White House on Wednesday has died, President Trump confirmed Thursday.

Trump, in his first live remarks since the shooting, said, "Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia, highly respected, young, magnificent person... she’s just passed away. She’s no longer with us." Beckstrom was only 20 years old.

The second Guard member, Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, is still in critical condition and fighting for his life, according to Trump.

The FBI, U.S. Attorney's office, and the National Guard ID’d the shooter as 29-year-old Afghan national Lakanwal.

Andrew-Wolfe-fb-1
Facebook/Andrew Wolfe

Social media footage showed the gunman being taken into custody on a D.C. street… with the two wounded National Guard members lying on the ground nearby.

No word yet on a motive -- authorities still aren’t saying what triggered the attack.

With one Guard member now succumbing to her injuries, Lakanwal will face first-degree murder charges.