Donald Trump Confirms One National Guard Member Is Dead After D.C. Shooting

Reuters

Tragic news out of D.C. -- one of the two National Guard members shot by Rahmanullah Lakanwal near the White House on Wednesday has died, President Trump confirmed Thursday.

Trump, in his first live remarks since the shooting, said, "Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia, highly respected, young, magnificent person... she’s just passed away. She’s no longer with us." Beckstrom was only 20 years old.

.@POTUS announces that U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom of Summersville, West Virginia, one of the National Guardsmen savagely attacked yesterday in Washington, D.C., has just passed away.



May God be with her family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BEbAOxmJme — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 27, 2025 @RapidResponse47

The second Guard member, Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, is still in critical condition and fighting for his life, according to Trump.

The FBI, U.S. Attorney's office, and the National Guard ID’d the shooter as 29-year-old Afghan national Lakanwal.

Social media footage showed the gunman being taken into custody on a D.C. street… with the two wounded National Guard members lying on the ground nearby.

Video captures the moments immediately after the National Guard shooting in DC, including the alleged suspect being apprehended. pic.twitter.com/Hsj5aCDUfd @Breaking911

No word yet on a motive -- authorities still aren’t saying what triggered the attack.