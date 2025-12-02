Burna Boy Paying for Funerals of Stockton Birthday Party Shooting Victims

Burna Boy had his emotions spiked after hearing about the mass shooting that destroyed a 2-year-old's birthday party last weekend in Stockton, California ... and he's stepping up to foot the bill for all 4 of the deceased victims.

The Afrobeats giant says he was taking in the story from "The Breakfast Club" and immediately reached out to Wack 100 ... who, in turn, connected him with Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee, who also serves as vice mayor of his hometown of Stockton.

NEW: Stockton, CA, vice mayor reminds residents that it's "never been gangster" to kill kids after three children were killed at a birthday party.



Officials now say the incident at a family gathering was due to "group gang violence."



Three children and one adult were killed.

Lee lashed out at the unidentified shooters, telling the Associated Press it's never been considered "gangsta" in the streets to assassinate children, and Burna Boy agreed and offered to pay for all the funerals. It's the very least he can do, considering the lifetime of pain the parents face ahead.

Grief-stricken dad is stuck replaying the death of his 14-year-old son, Amari, who was sh*t to d*ath in a mass sh**ting while at a child's birthday party in Stockton, California, over the weekend.

14-year-old Amari Peterson was identified as one of four victims killed in the Stockton shooting ... the young football star died alongside an 8-year-old, a 9-year-old, and a 21-year-old.