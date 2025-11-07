Mark Sanchez Let Go By FOX After Indianapolis Stabbing Incident

A month after Mark Sanchez was involved in a near-fatal fight while in Indianapolis to call an NFL game for FOX, the company has handed the quarterback-turned-broadcaster his pink slip, TMZ Sports has learned.

A FOX Sports spokesperson tells us ... "We can confirm that Mark Sanchez is no longer with the network. There will be no further comment at this time."

We broke the story in early October -- Sanchez, in town to call the Colts vs. Raiders football game, was involved in a bizarre altercation where he allegedly attacked a 69-year-old delivery driver ... prompting the man to stab Mark in self-defense, nearly killing him.

Just hours after the violent incident, Sanchez was arrested in his hospital bed, where he lay critically wounded with at least one stab wound to his upper torso.

Officials ultimately hit Mark with four charges, including one count of felony battery, in addition to three misdemeanors, which could carry several years in prison if convicted.

After Sanchez was released from the hospital, but before he could return home to SoCal, he had to report to the local jail and pose for a mugshot.

In addition to the criminal case, Sanchez is also being sued by the alleged victim, Perry Tole. FOX is also named as a defendant in the suit.

The former Jets quarterback, who is still recovering from his injuries, hasn’t been behind the microphone since the October 4 incident. Brady Quinn and Mark Schlereth have filled in for Sanchez in his absence.