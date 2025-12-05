Texas A&M Suicide Victim's Happy Night Out with BF Weeks Before Death

Brianna Aguilera masked any struggles or dark thoughts she had in the months leading up to her death ... as newly surfaced photos show her beaming widely with her boyfriend on Halloween.

The 19-year-old college student dressed up as Glinda from "Wicked" -- complete with blonde wig, pink gown and massive tiara -- while she posed next to a guy in a green jacket covered in a leafy gold pattern like Fiyero wears in "Wicked: For Good."

Aguilera and the guy -- who Daily Mail reports is 20-year-old Aldo Sanchez, Brianna's boyfriend -- are grinning ear-to-ear in the pics and clutching each other tightly.

The couple posed in a number of pics together over the past year ... including one particularly eye-catching shot from August when Aldo plated a note at a fancy restaurant, asking Brianna to be his girlfriend.

As you know, authorities in Austin, TX have ruled Brianna's death a suicide -- revealing Thursday she jumped from the 17th floor of an apartment building hours after her school's football game against the University of Texas.

Police say Brianna used a friend's phone to call her boyfriend around 12:43 AM local time ... and, a few minutes later, she jumped from the balcony to her death.

Cops have not named the boyfriend she called, so we don't know for a fact she was speaking to Aldo in the minutes leading up to her death.