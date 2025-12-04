Texas A&M Student Brianna Aguilera's Death Officially Ruled a Suicide

The Texas A&M student who was found dead after the school's football game against the University of Texas died by suicide ... according to the Austin Police Department.

Remember ... Brianna Aguilera -- a 19-year-old student at the university -- was found outside a campus apartment complex around 1 AM Saturday, hours after A&M's 27-17 Friday night loss against rival Texas.

Detective Robert Marshall of APD says she was found with trauma from an apparent fall from a high floor. Cameras showed Brianna arriving at the apartment building around 11 PM Friday before heading up to a 17th-floor apartment.

A large group left the building around 12:30 AM Saturday morning, cops say ... leaving Brianna and three other women in the apartment together. Brianna had lost her phone earlier in the evening and borrowed a friend's to call her boyfriend. Austin Police officers say the call took place from 12:43 AM to 12:44 AM -- and, two minutes later, they say she leaped from the building.

Officers later recovered Aguilera's lost phone ... and, they discovered a suicide note written days before Brianna's death addressed to specific individuals in her life.

Detective Marshall says, "Brianna had made suicidal comments previously to friends, back in October of this year. This continued through the evening of her death, with some self-harming actions early in the evening and a text message to another friend indicating the thought of suicide."

Aguilera had been at a football tailgate get-together earlier Friday and "became intoxicated to a point where she was asked to leave," Marshall said, according to ABC News.

Aguilera's mother, Stephanie Rodriguez, insisted to local news outlets that her daughter wasn't suicidal, and she looked forward to becoming a lawyer one day. The family's attorney, Tony Buzbee, has called out APD for their handling of the case.