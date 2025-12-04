POORSTACY Told Fans He Was Suicidal Over a Woman on Video Last Year

Play video content

POORSTACY had been open about feeling suicidal, telling fans he considered ending his own life because he'd "lost everything" due to a woman ... long before he killed himself in a Florida hotel room in front of his baby mama and toddler.

In a video obtained by TMZ ... the star told fans over stream about a year ago he had to check into a "mental hospital" because he was ready to kill himself over the unidentified lady.

He repeatedly says he's "lost everything" in the clip -- though he adds his new music's all coming from his soul ... turning his pain into art.

We broke the story ... POORSTACY -- legal name Carlito Milfort -- shot himself in the head while staying in a Boca Raton motel Saturday. He was rushed to the hospital, but taken off life support Monday.

On the same day POORSTACY shot himself, his baby mama was arrested for alleged child neglect ... cops specifically cited drug use in the presence of the couple's young child in the days before the rapper's death. She and the toddler were in the room when the artist shot himself.

According to a Boca Raton police affidavit -- which cites an interview conducted with Nicole at the police station hours after the rapper was found dead in a hotel room -- cops say Nicole told them the couple did copious amounts of drugs for days in front of the child, and fought nearly the entire time before POORSTACY pulled a gun and shot himself in the head.

A source close to the Milfort family tells TMZ … Nicole’s family currently has the child.

As of Thursday morning, Nicole was still in Palm Beach County Jail on a $5,000 bond.