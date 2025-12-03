Rapper POORSTACY's 911 Audio Released, Mystery Around His Death Deepens

Play video content Boca Raton Police Department

The mystery of POORSTACY's death is deepening ... police released 911 audio that leaves us with more questions than answers about what exactly happened to the musician.

TMZ exclusively obtained the audio clip from the Boca Raton PD, which notes the "redacted file" had "all investigative information removed" ... leaving people to continue to wonder how he died.

As we reported ... sources with direct knowledge tell us POORSTACY died by suicide after shooting himself ... but his family flat-out disputes that and believes foul play was involved.

The 911 audio does little to clear up this discrepancy -- thanks to the redactions -- but it does contain the emergency call placed by an employee at the hotel in Boca Raton, Florida, where POORSTACY was staying before Saturday's tragic incident.

Our sources say POORSTACY checked in to the hotel 10 days earlier with a woman and their baby. It's not clear if they were in the hotel room when the alleged shooting went down ... but we're told police released the room back to the hotel later Saturday to be thoroughly cleaned.

We'll update you once the case is cracked.

POORSTACY was 26.