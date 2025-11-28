Netflix, Nickelodeon Actor Tony Germano Dead at 55 After Falling from Roof

Tony Germano, a veteran voice and stage actor, is dead after a tragic rooftop accident at his home in Brazil.

Tony was in the middle of renovations on his house in Sao Paulo, and according to his rep, when he lost his balance and fell from the roof Wednesday ... and did not survive his severe injuries.

His rep also says, "This has been a very painful moment for everyone who worked with him and cared for him, and we’re still processing the loss."

The Brazilian native performed Portuguese voiceovers for Nickelodeon's "Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn" ... and for the Netflix series, "Go, Dog, Go!"

Tony also had roles on Disney's 2017 live-action version of "Beauty and the Beast," as well as stage productions of "The Phantom of the Opera," "Jekyll & Hyde," and "Miss Saigon."

He also loved to record covers of popular theater songs, such as "All I Care About" from "Chicago."

Tony was 55.