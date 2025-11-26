Jackson Browne's Son Ethan Browne Dead at 52

Jackson Browne says his son Ethan Browne, an actor, model and musician, is dead.

The famous singer/songwriter announced his son's death Wednesday on social media.

Ethan's mom, Phyllis, died by suicide in 1976 when Ethan was just a toddler. Ethan appeared in the 2004 fil, "Raising Helen" with Kate Hudson. He was also an accomplished model who worked with Isaac Mizrahi.

When Ethan was a baby back in 1974, he was featured on a Rolling Stone cover with his father. The two were photographed with Jackson nuzzling his son's face. Jackson proudly said of his son back in 2022, "Ethan is a great father. He's a great son, a great man ... I love seeing him with his kids." Jackson went on ... "when I see him in his movies, modeling, with his daughter, and being such a great dad, it makes me very proud."

Jackson says ... "It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away. We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment."

The cause of death is unclear.

Ethan was 52.