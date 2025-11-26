Renowned Fashion Designer Pam Hogg Dead

Pam Hogg, a Scottish fashion designer who dressed celebs like Kate Moss and Beyoncé, is dead.

Pam's family announced her death Wednesday, saying she died in hospice care in London, England.

The family says Pam's "final hours were peaceful and surrounded by the loving care of cherished friends and family."

She's being remembered because her "creative spirit and body of work touched the lives of many people of all ages and she leaves a magnificent legacy that will continue to inspire, bring joy and challenge us to live beyond the confines of convention."

Pam studied at the Glasgow School of Art and launched her first fashion collection in 1981, quickly rising to prominence in the United Kingdom.

Celebs who wore some of Pam's designs recently include Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Shakira, and Kylie Minogue.

Pam had a link to the Royal Family ... Princess Diana wore one of her dresses back in the day ... and in 2013, Princess Eugenie wore a hat Pam customized.

Pam said she would never reveal her age ... but it's thought she was in her early 60s.