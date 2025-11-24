Reggae Legend Jimmy Cliff Dead at 81

Reggae legend Jimmy Cliff has died, his wife Latifa Chambers announced Monday.

Latifa wrote ... “It’s with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia. I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists and coworkers who have shared his journey with him,”

She continued ... “To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. He really appreciated each and every fan for their love. I also wanted to thank Dr. Couceyro and the whole medical staff, as they have been extremely supportive and helpful during this difficult process.”

Cliff -- known for songs like "You Can Get It If You Really Want" and "The Harder They Come" -- was born in Saint James, Jamaica and released his first hit song, "Hurricane Hattie" at the age of 14. In his 20s, his career took off thanks to hits like "Wonderful World, Beautiful People" and "Vietnam."

According to the Grammy winner's website, "Vietnam" was hailed by Bob Dylan as "the greatest protest song ever written."

Cliff was 81.