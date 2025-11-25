Richard Branson Announces Death of Wife Joan at Age 80

Tragedy has struck Richard Branson's family -- he's just announced his wife of 50 years, Joan, has died.

Richard shared the heartbreaking news Tuesday on IG ... posting a photo of Joan and calling her the "most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for."

He went on to say she was his best friend, rock, guiding light and his entire world … signing off with, "Love you forever, Joan x."

No word yet on a cause of death, but it appears Richard knew the end was near ... just yesterday he posted a throwback pic of the two with the simple, emotional caption, "Love this photo of Joan."

The couple first met in 1976 and married years later in 1989 on Necker Island, the private property he owns in the British Virgin Islands. Together, they had three kids -- Holly, Sam, and Clare Sarah, the latter who tragically died just four days after she was born.

Joan was 80.