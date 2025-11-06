British Actress Pauline Collins Dead at 85

British actress Pauline Collins -- known for her Oscar-nominated starring role in "Shirley Valentine" -- has reportedly died.

According to Express, Pauline's family confirmed her death in a statement ... "Pauline was so many things to so many people, playing a variety of roles in her life. A bright, sparky, witty presence on stage and screen. Her illustrious career saw her play politicians, mothers and queens. She will always be remembered as the iconic, strong-willed, vivacious and wise Shirley Valentine – a role that she made all her own. We were familiar with all those parts of her because her magic was contained in each one of them."

They continued ... "More than anything, though, she was our loving mum, our wonderful grandma and great-grandma. Warm, funny, generous, thoughtful, wise, she was always there for us. And she was John's life-long love. A partner, work collaborator, and wife of 56 years."

Her passing comes after a long battle with Parkinson's and the family's statement reportedly thanked her care-givers, whom they called "angels" who "looked after her with dignity, compassion, and most of all love."

Pauline is survived by her husband, John Alderton, and 4 children -- Kate Alderton, 52, Richard Alderton, 48, Nic Alderton, 47, and Louise Rohr, 62, whom she had in a previous relationship with actor Tony Rohr.

She was 85.