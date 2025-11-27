Golfer Fuzzy Zoeller, Two-Time Major Champion, Dead At 74

Fuzzy Zoeller, a 2x major champ whose big personality and exceptional shot-making were later overshadowed by a racially insensitive remark about Tiger Woods, has died at 74.

Zoeller won 10 PGA Tour events during his time on tour, including the 1979 Masters, which he won his first time playing the tournament at Augusta National, a remarkable feat.

He also won the 1984 U.S. Open, beating Greg Norman and Hale Irwin in a brutal 18-hole playoff.

As great a golfer as he was -- and Fuzzy was a heck of a shot maker with elite feel around the greens -- he was known just as much for his quick wit and playful personality.

"Fuzzy was a true original whose talent and charisma left an indelible mark on the game of golf. Fuzzy combined competitive excellence with a sense of humor that endeared him to fans and fellow players alike," PGA Tour commish Jay Monahan said.

"We celebrate his remarkable legacy and extend our deepest condolences to his family."

Zoeller's quips didn't always land ... and something he said about Tiger decades ago followed him around for the rest of his life.

At the 1997 Masters, Woods, playing in the tourney for the first time as a pro, blew away the field. Fuzzy was asked by CNN about the 21-year-old's dominant play.

"That little boy is driving well and he's putting well. He's doing everything it takes to win. So, you know what you guys do when he gets in here? You pat him on the back and say 'congratulations' and enjoy it and tell him not serve fried chicken next year. Got it?," Zoeller said, referring to the Champions Dinner, where the reigning champ chooses the menu.

The "joke" haunted Fuzzy, who received many death threats over the years.

In 2008, he opened up about the incident with Golf Digest.

"If people wanted me to feel the same hurt I projected on others, I'm here to tell you they got their way. I've cried many times. I've apologized countless times for words said in jest that just aren't a reflection of who I am. I have hundreds of friends, including people of color, who will attest to that."

"Still, I've come to terms with the fact that this incident will never, ever go away.”

Despite the complicated legacy, Zoeller was beloved by countless golf fans worldwide, including the president of the United States, Donald Trump, who reacted to his passing.

"Very sad to hear that the highly respected and beloved Professional Golfer, Fuzzy Zoeller, has passed away, POTUS said before highlighting several of Fuzzy's top achievements on the golf course.