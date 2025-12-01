Rapper POORSTACY Dead at 26

Rapper POORSTACY is dead ... and it sounds like he may have taken his own life.

POORSTACY -- legal name Carlito Milfort -- died in Palm Beach, Florida ... according to the medical examiner.

The cause of death is unclear -- we're working on it -- but folks leaving comments on POORSTACY's most recent Instagram post are indicating they are under the belief he may have died by suicide.

POORSTACY was an up-and-coming artist from Palm Beach who blended different genres like emo rap, punk rock, and punk rap.

His biggest accomplishments had been a feature on the "Bill & Ted Face the Music" movie soundtrack, which earned a Grammy nomination ... plus a handful of collabs with Travis Barker.

POORSTACY and Travis actually worked together on three songs ... and the biggest one is called "Choose Life."

POORSTACY was only 26.

RIP