Rapper POORSTACY Dead at 26
Rapper POORSTACY is dead ... and it sounds like he may have taken his own life.
POORSTACY -- legal name Carlito Milfort -- died in Palm Beach, Florida ... according to the medical examiner.
The cause of death is unclear -- we're working on it -- but folks leaving comments on POORSTACY's most recent Instagram post are indicating they are under the belief he may have died by suicide.
POORSTACY was an up-and-coming artist from Palm Beach who blended different genres like emo rap, punk rock, and punk rap.
His biggest accomplishments had been a feature on the "Bill & Ted Face the Music" movie soundtrack, which earned a Grammy nomination ... plus a handful of collabs with Travis Barker.
POORSTACY and Travis actually worked together on three songs ... and the biggest one is called "Choose Life."
POORSTACY was only 26.
RIP
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.