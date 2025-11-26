Police Video Shows Marshawn Kneeland Chase, Search Before Death

Play video content Texas Department of Public Safety

New footage has been released from the night of Marshawn Kneeland's death -- showing officials in pursuit of the Dallas Cowboys player's speeding Dodge Charger as it dangerously weaved in and out of traffic on the highway ... and tirelessly searching for him after he crashed his vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The Texas Department of Public Safety shared the body and dash cam footage from the Nov. 5 incident ... which showed cops chasing his vehicle around 10:30 PM, initially believing it was stolen.

24-year-old Kneeland was allegedly driving up to 160 MPH while behind the wheel ... and struck another vehicle before ending up in a grassy area off the road.

Cameras captured the accident ... and the clip shows an individual running from the scene.

Cops spoke to the woman whose vehicle Kneeland hit ... and she said she was driving her SUV when she noticed his Charger approaching.

"I saw him in my rearview mirror coming as fast as he was. I was like, 'Oh my God, he’s not stopping' and then he just plowed into me," the woman said.

Cops made it to Kneeland's vehicle and noticed an empty holster inside it ... leading to speculation he might be armed.

An apparent witness told officials he saw a man running through a field ... and a trooper hopped in the car with him and instructed him to drive to the location, but Kneeland was nowhere to be found.

The lengthy search was intense and included K-9 units and drones ... and hours later, they were informed they were trying to track down the Cowboys player.

Kneeland's girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, had driven to the search area and told cops she could not disclose his location out of fear he'd kill himself.

In the footage, officers are heard speaking about the "goodbye" messages Kneeland was sending his loved ones. At one point, others are shown viewing his information online ... even making the connection he suited up for the NFL team the night prior.

Tragically, Kneeland was eventually found inside a portable toilet ... deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

Officers grieved over their failed efforts to find Kneeland ... saying they were so close to keeping him alive had they tracked down his location sooner.