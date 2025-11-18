Brian Schottenheimer Tears Up, Says Cowboys Made Marshawn Kneeland 'Proud' After Win

It was an emotional scene in the locker room after the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in their first game back since Marshawn Kneeland's death ... with Brian Schottenheimer saying the players "made him f***ing proud."

Dallas shared video of the head coach's speech following the 33-16 road win ... addressing how they fought through an unimaginable two weeks to handle business on "Monday Night Football."

"You guys made him f***ing proud, man! Unbelievable."

When the first-year head coach spoke with the media ... he continued to emphasize that point -- all while wearing a tribute shirt with Kneeland's face on it.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't have some tears when I first put this shirt on, as you can imagine," Schottenheimer said. "But more than anything, I know Marshawn was looking down on us, and we wanted to make him proud. And I think we did that."

Just before the clock hit zero, cameras caught wide receiver Ryan Flournoy walking around the sideline holding up a Kneeland jersey, which the team had hanging in a locker they set up pregame.

Dak Prescott said as tough as the situation has been, the team has been able to turn grief into strength as they move forward together.

"It's about being vulnerable," he said. "To show courage, you have to show some kind of weakness, or something that you need to overcome. It was just a time for us to gather together, understand this game is bigger."

"It's about being vulnerable. To show courage, you have to show some kind of weakness." ❤️



Dak Prescott talks to @notthefakeSVP after the Cowboys first win following Marshawn Kneeland's death.