Cowboys Honor Marshawn Kneeland With Locker Before 'Monday Night Football'

The Dallas Cowboys are a few hours away from playing their first game since Marshawn Kneeland's tragic death ... and the team made a special tribute to the late defensive end before kickoff in Las Vegas.

Dallas gave fans a glimpse into its locker room ahead of the "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Raiders ... showcasing Kneeland's jersey hanging in a locker with the caption, "94 forever."

It's one of the many ways the team is remembering Marshawn, who passed away earlier this month -- players will also wear helmet decals and T-shirts for the 2025 season.

Last week, head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed Marshawn's girlfriend is pregnant with the couple's child ... and reflected on the impact he had on the team.

"The most playful spirit of any young man I've been around," he said.

Countless athletes were devastated by the news when it broke ... including current and former teammates -- as well as his alma mater, Western Michigan.

One thing is certain ... it will be a deeply emotional game for all the players involved.

Kneeland passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was just 24 years old.