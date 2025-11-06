Micah Parsons, Russell Wilson, NFL Stars Pay Tribute To Marshawn Kneeland

The NFL world is paying tribute to Marshawn Kneeland following his tragic passing Wednesday night in Texas.

Micah Parsons -- who was teammates with Kneeland before being traded to the Packers during the offseason -- wrote on Instagram, “I’m sorry, little brother. I hope you find peace.”

Marshawn's current teammates have also been sharing condolences on social media ... with the likes of Jake Ferguson, KaVontae Turpin, Damone Clark and Markquese Bell among the many names commenting on the situation.

“Bright spirit, a brother, and a great person,” Juanyeh Thomas said. “Love you, 94.”

Russell Wilson also spoke out, calling it "a tragic loss."

"Praying for Marshawn's family, friends, and teammates. Gone too soon," the NY Giants QB added.

Kneeland's alma mater, Western Michigan, shared a statement of its own, saying they're “heartbroken over the passing.”

“Marshawn was a beloved member of our campus community and a proud alumnus who worked hard to earn a degree and achieve his dream of being drafted into the NFL,” said Dan Bartholomae, Vice President and Director of Athletics.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, as well as the close community he had in Grand Rapids, the state of Michigan, and at his new home with the Dallas Cowboys.”

Kneeland -- who was just 24 years old -- was found dead early Wednesday morning from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Frisco Police.

Cops said they initially responded to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety in locating a vehicle that had allegedly evaded troopers during a pursuit around 10:40 PM.

Shortly after, authorities located Kneeland's car abandoned on the Dallas Parkway.

After searching the area for hours, they located Kneeland, who was deceased, at 1:31 AM.

R.I.P.