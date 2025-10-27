Barstool Sports Personality Cody 'Beef' Franke Dead After 'Sudden Medical Issue'

Popular Barstool Sports personality Cody "Beef" Franke has died.

Dave Portnoy's media org. just announced the tragic news ... revealing the golf content creator passed away over the weekend following "a sudden medical issue."

Play video content The Yak

Beef was in the Dominican Republic attending a wedding when the incident occurred, his colleague, Dan "Big Cat" Katz, announced Monday morning.

"It's pretty s****y," the internet star said. "Really, really, really sad. Really tragic."

"It's devastating. I don't know what else to say."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Beef joined Barstool this year following a successful career as a PGA pro ... and quickly became a favorite among fans of the Foreplay Podcast. He entertained the masses with his teaching videos and other content, such as one-club challenges.

Portnoy said in a statement on X "you will never find a nicer more genuine person than Beef."

"It’s hard to even process it right now," Portnoy wrote. "Just another cruel reminder that tomorrow is never promised and to live each day to its fullest."

Beef was 31.