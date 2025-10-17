Dallas Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs To Miss Commanders Game After 'Accident' At Home

Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs will miss this weekend's key matchup with the Commanders ... after his coach said he suffered an accident at his home on Thursday night.

Brian Schottenheimer announced the news to media members on Friday morning ... and while he didn't go into specifics about the matter, he did let journalists know the former All-Pro is in concussion protocol and won't be available for Sunday.

Schottenheimer said he was "wishing [Diggs] well" ... and added the team will rely on some younger DBs, including Caelen Carson, to fill in while the two-time Pro Bowler recovers.

The incident is just the latest rough patch for Diggs -- who's battled a ton of injuries and poor play since inking a five-year, $97 million contract extension with Dallas in 2023.

He played in just two games in '23, only 11 in '24 ... and this season, he's started just four of the team's six contests.

He's yet to record an interception this season ... and has expressed concern with the amount of zone coverage the Cowboys, who are 2-3-1, have played so far.