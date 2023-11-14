Trevon Diggs Wants Brother Stefon Off Buffalo Bills, 'Gotta Get Up Outta There'

Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs is fed up with watching Stefon lose in Buffalo ... publicly pleading to get his brother off the Bills ASAP.

Trevon -- who's sidelined for the rest of the season with an ACL injury -- was live tweeting as he watched the Bills' 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football ... and after the game, he fired off his opinion on his brother's situation.

"Man 14 Gotta get up outta there 😫😭," Trevon said following Stefon's three-catch, 34-yard performance.

Of course, there's been no shortage of drama with Stefon during his time in Upstate New York -- he reportedly wasn't seeing eye-to-eye with quarterback Josh Allen after their sideline argument in the playoffs last season, when the Cincinnati Bengals booted the Bills in the Divisional Round back in January.

Stefon Diggs appeared upset with Josh Allen on the sideline. 👀 pic.twitter.com/R4CkPbD0j1 — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) January 24, 2023 @JayOnSC

Both sides denied any bad blood ... but the Bills' issues certainly haven't gone away, as the former Super Bowl contenders currently sit at 5-5 with a tough remaining schedule.