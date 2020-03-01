Alabama's Trevon Diggs Gunning To Lock Up Big Bro Stefon In NFL

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Diggs breaks up a pass intended for ... Diggs?!?!

That's a situation Trevon Diggs is hoping this happens A LOT in 2020 ... 'cause the 'Bama draft prospect tells TMZ Sports it's his goal to shut down his big bro Stefon Diggs in the NFL!!!

"We've always been competing like that since I was younger, like high school," Trevon says. "It's just a competition thing. We always compete."

A Diggs vs. Diggs matchup ain't exactly a farfetched dream for the DB ... Trevon is expected to be a 1st-round draft pick who could be a starter for a team right away next season.

Getty

And, with Stefon playing receiver for the Vikings ... the matchup definitely could go down at some point in 2020!!

As for how Trevon will handle it if it does happen ... he tells us he's got trash talk already prepared.

"I just have to be annoying," Trevon says. "I know how to get under his skin."