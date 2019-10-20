Vikings Star Stefon Diggs Rocks 'Joker' Cleats for Lions Game
10/20/2019 6:12 PM PT
Stefon Diggs was one happy man on Sunday -- he and his team beat the Lions at home ... all while wearing a pair of cleats that the Clown Prince of Gotham would greatly approve of.
The Vikings wide receiver turned heads out at Ford Field, not just because he was playing like a stud -- 7 catches and 142 yards by the end -- but probably more for his footwear ... a pair of custom "Joker" cleats, with Joaquin Phoenix's mug painted on the side.
The Joker pic.twitter.com/QffWhdV451— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 20, 2019 @Vikings
There was also a recurring theme from the hit movie written in as well ... "Put On a Happy Face."
What makes these Adidas even cooler is the fact that Stefon had them colored in to match the Joker's actual costume from the flick -- when he finally transforms, that is.
Stefon Diggs with the custom @Starbucks cleats by @MACHE275 vs. Seattle on Friday. ☕️ pic.twitter.com/g5zF37AEvk— B/R Kicks (@brkicks) August 17, 2017 @brkicks
BTW, Stefon has a bit of a history of rockin' pimped out cleats -- literally wearing themes from Starbucks to-go cups to SpongeBob memes and almost everything in between. Props to his cleat guy ... always up to date on the latest trends, and with a nice touch.
.@stefondiggs with the SpongeBob custom cleats. @Mache275 you killed these. 😂 pic.twitter.com/MvHaxWx3oH— B/R Kicks (@brkicks) September 15, 2019 @brkicks
Looks like they're working out for Stefon and co. -- the Vikings beat the Lions 42-30. Keep it going, bro!!!
