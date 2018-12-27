Stefon Diggs Buys Mom New Car For Xmas, Brothers Get Diamond Chains!!!

Stefon Diggs won Son of the Year AND Brother of the Year awards in just a couple hours on Christmas ... 'cause the WR got his mom a new car and his bros diamond chains!!!
The Vikings superstar started his Santa impression Tuesday with a Mercedes ... delivering it to his mom on the holiday in a fashion she'll never forget.
"You get 1 mom... here’s something for the lady that put up with all my craziness. Merry Christmas everyone," Diggs wrote.
You get 1 mom... here’s something for the lady that put up with all my craziness. Merry Christmas everyone 🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/tfGLD4WQxY— DIGGS (@stefondiggs) December 25, 2018
But, his bag of toys didn't end there ... the dude also had diamond shovels (get it, Diggs??) made by Al the Jeweler for his brothers!!!
It's a huge Christmas haul for the Diggs fam ... but don't worry -- we got a feeling this is a trend that'll continue for years -- Stefon just signed a 5-year, $72-MILLION deal!!
Yeah, Merry Christmas for sure!!!