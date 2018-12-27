Stefon Diggs Mom Gets Car, Brothers Get Diamonds ... Best Xmas Ever!!!

Stefon Diggs Buys Mom New Car For Xmas, Brothers Get Diamond Chains!!!

Stefon Diggs won Son of the Year AND Brother of the Year awards in just a couple hours on Christmas ... 'cause the WR got his mom a new car and his bros diamond chains!!!

The Vikings superstar started his Santa impression Tuesday with a Mercedes ... delivering it to his mom on the holiday in a fashion she'll never forget.

"You get 1 mom... here’s something for the lady that put up with all my craziness. Merry Christmas everyone," Diggs wrote.

You get 1 mom... here’s something for the lady that put up with all my craziness. Merry Christmas everyone 🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/tfGLD4WQxY — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) December 25, 2018

But, his bag of toys didn't end there ... the dude also had diamond shovels (get it, Diggs??) made by Al the Jeweler for his brothers!!!

It's a huge Christmas haul for the Diggs fam ... but don't worry -- we got a feeling this is a trend that'll continue for years -- Stefon just signed a 5-year, $72-MILLION deal!!

Yeah, Merry Christmas for sure!!!