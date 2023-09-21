Dallas Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs Tears ACL, Out For Season

The Dallas Cowboys' blistering start to the season just hit its first major roadblock ... the team's best cornerback, Trevon Diggs, tore his ACL on Thursday -- almost certainly ending his 2023 season.

According to multiple reports, Diggs suffered the serious knee injury during 1-on-1 drills at Cowboys practice ... and was seen on crutches afterward.

Several minutes later ... he took an MRI, and the results reportedly revealed the torn ligament.

Diggs had been playing at an All-Pro level for the 'Boys in their first two games of the year ... recording an interception, a forced fumble and four tackles. He was a big reason the 2-0 team had allowed just 10 points through eight quarters.

The Cowboys have yet to publicly comment on Diggs' injury ... although quarterback Dak Prescott asked for prayers for the defensive back while he was undergoing testing on the knee.

"Hoping for the best," Dak told reporters. "Simple as that."