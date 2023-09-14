Bills Reporter Apologizes To Stefon Diggs After Hot Mic Catches Her Bashing Star

A Buffalo Bills reporter bashed Stefon Diggs inside a room full of journalists on Wednesday -- and after the rant was picked by a hot mic ... she issued an apology.

The incident happened as media members were waiting for Bills players to arrive at a podium -- two days after their disappointing, season-opening loss to the Jets.

Several people could be heard on the live microphone appearing to wonder which Buffalo star would meet with them. And, at one point, team reporter Maddy Glab seemed to be asked by another journalist to go help bring Diggs out.

Yikes: A #Bills reporter was talking trash about Stefon Diggs but didn’t realize the mics were still on and caught everything..



“There’s no control over Stefon Diggs. Dudes gonna do what he wants to do. He’ll look in my face and say F you…that’s how he treats everybody.” pic.twitter.com/tel1IYjH4j — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 13, 2023 @jasrifootball

"There's no control over Stefon Diggs," she can be heard saying on the mic. "Dude's going to do what he wants to do."

She later added, "He'll look in my face and say F you. That's how he treats everybody."

A few hours later, Glab said she was sorry for her comments.

"I want to take ownership for what I said today," she wrote in a note on her X page. "I am very sorry for what I said and meant no ill will."

In her note, she explained Diggs not only "marches to the beat of his own drum" ... but he also "has a playful relationship with our video department" -- which is why she says she said what she said.

"I apologize for that," she wrote. "Stef is not in the wrong, I am."

She added in her statement that Diggs is one of her "favorite players to cover" and "he has great character and treats us media with lots of respect."